I Was Detained, Deported from L.A. Airport for My Reporting on Gaza Campus Protests: Australian Writer

StoryJune 20, 2025
A Columbia University graduate has been denied entry into the United States and deported following 12 hours of detention at the Los Angeles International Airport. Australian writer Alistair Kitchen says agents questioned him about his views on Israel and Palestine and downloaded the contents of his phone. “They were waiting for me when I got off the plane. I didn’t even make it into the queue for passport processing,” says Kitchen. “Customs and Border Protection are using the immense power and discretion that they have to search and then to deny entry… because they disagree with some people’s speech.”

Guests
  • Alistair Kitchen
    Australian writer who was denied entry to the United States and deported because of his writing about Columbia University student protests.

