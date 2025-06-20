“More Choices and More Power”: How the Ranked-Choice Ballot Is Changing NYC Elections

As New Yorkers head to the polls in the primaries for upcoming local elections, voters will have the chance to vote for not one, but up to five of their preferred candidates for mayor and other races. Ranked-choice voting is a relatively new system — introduced in New York following a referendum in 2019 — that has grown in popularity across the U.S. “It gives voters more choices and more power in determining the ultimate winner of an election,” says John Tarleton, editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, which is closely following the New York mayoral election.

Election day is June 24 with early voting already underway in New York.