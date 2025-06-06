President Trump is threatening to cut off billions of dollars in federal contracts with Elon Musk after the two engaged in a dramatic online feud just days after Musk left his role as a White House adviser. Tension had been escalating since Musk, the world’s richest man, called Trump’s budget bill a “disgusting abomination” because it will increase the federal deficit by $2.5 trillion.

On Thursday, Musk threatened to decommission the Dragon spacecraft used by NASA, which would imperil astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Musk also appeared to back the impeachment of Trump and took credit for Trump winning the presidency.

In one online post, he referenced Trump’s friendship with the deceased convicted sexual trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, writing, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Trump accused Musk of going “crazy” after an electric vehicle tax credit was removed from the House budget bill. In one post, Trump wrote, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell 14% before rebounding. We will have more on this story after headlines.