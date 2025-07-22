The World Health Organization has accused Israeli forces of attacking its staff residence and main warehouse in the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza. On Monday, Israeli forces entered the WHO premises and handcuffed, stripped and interrogated male staffers and family members. One WHO staff member remains in detention. So far today, Israeli forces have killed at least 43 Palestinians, including 10 aid seekers. Israel killed another 60 Palestinians on Monday. This comes as the Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 15 more people, including four children, have died due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours. Michael Fakhri, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, told Al Jazeera, “What we are seeing now in Gaza is the most horrific stage of Israel’s starvation campaign.” This is Moataz Harar, the head of the emergency department at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Moataz Harar: “Most patients admitted to the hospital recently are not suffering from war injuries but from severe malnutrition. Even some of our medical workers have fainted from lack of food. The situation is grave, but it’s not new. It’s just that the number of cases is rising rapidly lately.”

The union representing reporters at the French press agency AFP is warning the agency’s staff in Gaza are in danger of starving to death. In an open letter, the union writes, “Since AFP was founded in August 1944, we have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had wounded and prisoners in our ranks, but none of us can recall seeing a colleague die of hunger. We refuse to see them die.”