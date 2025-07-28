Health officials in Gaza say at least 14 Palestinians have starved to death over the past day, bringing the total to at least 147, including 88 children. Facing growing international pressure, Israel has allowed some additional aid into Gaza, including by airdrops, but the U.N. said it is still just a “drop in the ocean” of what is needed. Israel also said it would pause attacks for periods of the day in parts of Gaza, but the death toll keeps climbing.

Earlier today, Israeli forces opened fire at two food sites. On Sunday, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and injured 54 who had gathered along an aid convoy route in central Gaza.

Earlier today, two leading Israeli human rights groups — B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights — issued reports accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Yuli Novak, the director of B’Tselem, said, “What we see is a clear, intentional attack on civilians in order to destroy a group. I think every human being has to ask himself: what do you do in the face of genocide?”

On Sunday, Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya accused Israel of sabotaging ceasefire negotiations.

Khalil al-Hayya: “There is no point in continuing negotiations under blockade, extermination and starvation of our children, women and people in the Gaza Strip. The immediate and dignified entry of food and medications to our people is the real and serious expression of the viability of continuing negotiations.”

This comes as officials in Gaza say more than 40,000 infants under 1 year old are at risk of a “slow death” due to a catastrophic shortage of baby formula. On Friday, scores of Palestinians scrambled for food at a makeshift soup kitchen in Gaza City.

Umm Abdullah al-Sharafi: “I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When she saw the empty pot, she started to slap her face. There’s no food, no water. I gave her a sip of water to make her stop. Then our neighbor gave her half a loaf of bread. He told her, 'Take this. Eat.' We are living with no food or drink, no food, no bread, not even water. We’re craving even the water.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies there’s starvation in Gaza.