Officials in Gaza say Israel has killed at least 111 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including 91 people seeking food and aid. Over 820 Palestinians have been injured. In the deadliest incident on Wednesday, at least 51 were killed by Israeli forces as they headed toward aid trucks at the Zikim crossing.

On Wednesday, Palestinians gathered at Al-Shifa Hospital to mourn the deaths of family and friends killed on Tuesday while seeking aid.