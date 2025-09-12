Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election. It’s the first time a former Brazilian head of state has faced trial for trying to overthrow the government. Bolsonaro and his co-conspirators — who were also sentenced to prison — hatched a plan that would have used armed forces personnel to assassinate then President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The court also detailed attempts by Bolsonaro to cast doubt on the country’s electoral system leading to the January 8 riots in 2023, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters attacked government buildings. Here’s Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Cármen Lúcia explaining the verdict.

Justice Cármen Lúcia: “The prosecutor’s office provided conclusive evidence that a group led by Jair Messias Bolsonaro, comprised of key figures from the government, the armed forces and the intelligence services, implemented a progressive and systematic plan to attack democratic institutions, with the aim of harming the legitimate transfer of power in the 2022 elections.”

President Trump said he was “very unhappy” with the verdict and called Bolsonaro an “outstanding man.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media, “The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt.” In July, President Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on Brazil and sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, citing Bolsonaro’s prosecution. After headlines, we’ll speak with Maria Luísa Mendonça, the director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil.