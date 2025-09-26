A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two criminal charges, which include making a false statement to Congress and the obstruction of a congressional proceeding during his testimony back in 2020 about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Thursday’s indictment of Comey comes just days before a statute of limitations on the charges was due to expire and less than a week after President Trump installed Lindsey Halligan, his personal lawyer, as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to replace her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who resigned under pressure from Trump because he refused to bring charges against Comey. Here’s Comey responding to his indictment.

James Comey: “My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant. And she’s right. But I’m not afraid.”

Comey’s son-in-law Troy Edwards Jr. resigned from his position as a national security prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia immediately after the indictment was announced. Earlier this year, the Justice Department fired Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, from her position as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. She has sued, claiming that she was fired for political reasons. Maurene Comey successfully prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, and she was involved in the investigation of Epstein.

Meanwhile, The New York Times is reporting the Justice Department is calling on federal prosecutors to investigate the billionaire George Soros’s philanthropic group the Open Society Foundations. The DOJ’s directive lists possible charges ranging from arson to material support for terrorism. In response, Soros called out the Trump administration for “politically motivated attacks on civil society.”