Israel has begun mobilizing 60,000 reservists for its push into Gaza city. Here’s Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces, speaking with reservists.

Eyal Zamir: “We are preparing for the continuation of the war, continuation of fighting. We are going to enhance and deepen our operation, and that’s why we called you.”

It comes as hundreds of reservists say they won’t report for duty if they are called to serve in the Gaza City offensive. At a Tel Aviv press conference, Sergeant Max Kresch said, “We are over 365, and counting, soldiers who served during the war and have declared that we will not report for duty when called again.”

Meanwhile, protesters in Jerusalem took over the roof of the National Library building overlooking the parliament, calling for an end to the war. Israel’s Army Radio reported that 13 protesters were arrested.