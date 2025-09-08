On Saturday, President Trump threatened to send National Guard troops and ICE agents to Chicago, writing on social media, “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR” — a reference to his order to change the name of the Department of Defense. Trump accompanied the message with an AI-generated image depicting himself as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore from the Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now,” in front of the Chicago skyline with helicopters, flames and the phrase “Chipocalypse Now.” He also wrote, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning”–a reference to one of the most famous lines in the film: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”

In response, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called the president a “wannabe dictator.” By Sunday, President Trump walked back his comments, telling reporters, “We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our cities.” Meanwhile, thousands of Chicagoans took to the streets on Saturday to protest Trump’s plans to send ICE agents and federal troops to the city.

David Álvarez: “National Guard and sending ICE agents here to our community is a direct threat to not only us, but our community. It is us. It is our neighbors and our friends. It affects everyone. Businesses have been dropping. Restaurants have been dropping. Everything has — people have been scared.”

Over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was launching new immigration raids in the Boston area. This comes after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has repeatedly criticized Trump’s attacks on Boston and other sanctuary cities.