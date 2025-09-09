Israel is escalating its attacks on Gaza City and has issued orders to forcibly displace the city’s entire population of nearly 1 million people. On Monday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets ordering Palestinians to head to al-Mawasi, a coastal strip of barren land Israel has designated as a so-called humanitarian zone despite frequent deadly attacks on the area. Israel’s latest forced evacuation order came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted of blowing up high-rise buildings across Gaza City and warned of even more deadly attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “All this is only an introduction, opening act to the powerful main act, which is a ground maneuver of our forces, who are now assembling and organizing, into Gaza City. And this is why I say to the residents of Gaza, I take this opportunity — listen carefully: You have been warned. Leave now.”

Israel’s defense minister says his forces have leveled 30 major buildings across Gaza City, and threatened to bring more down. Among the high-rises bombed into rubble is the Al-Roya Tower, which housed the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. This is a displaced Palestinian mother whose family was sheltering in a tent near a Gaza high-rise that was blown up Monday.

Janine Zoarob: “I am afraid for my children. I am afraid for myself, and I’m afraid for those around me. The Israelis have no mercy. Whatever they say, they carry out. It’s not that they are only trying to scare us or make us leave. They are actually killing us, burning us. Around four days ago, they burned children in a tent. And here we are, next to the towers. We live here, which means that shrapnel could have hit us.”

Gaza health officials say Israeli attacks since dawn have killed at least 35 Palestinians, including children and people seeking food. Meanwhile, health officials report six more Palestinians died of starvation over the past 24 hours due to Israel’s blockade.