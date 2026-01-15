President Trump’s Middle East envoy says a U.S.-brokered plan to end Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip has entered its second phase. Steve Witkoff made the announcement in a social media post, writing that Gaza was “moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.” Witkoff added that “the U.S. expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences.” Witkoff made no mention of Israel’s frequent ceasefire violations. Gaza officials say Israel has broken the truce about 1,200 times since it took effect on October 10, killing over 440 Palestinians.

On Tuesday, yet another winter storm swept over Gaza, flooding hundreds of tents and collapsing homes sheltering families displaced by more than two years of Israeli assault. At least six people have died from the latest storm, including two women and a girl killed when homes collapsed near Gaza City’s beach and a 1-year-old boy who died of hypothermia in a tent in Deir al-Balah. This is Nagham al-Fayoumi, a 12-year-old Palestinian displaced with nine family members in Gaza City.