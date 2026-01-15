A Senate war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump’s authority to take further military action in Venezuela failed Wednesday, after two Republican senators — Senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young — withdrew their support.
Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to dismiss the measure. Meanwhile, the U.S. completed its first sale of Venezuelan oil, valued at about $500 million. Semafor reports that the revenue from the oil sales is currently being held in bank accounts controlled by the U.S. government and that the main account is being held in Qatar.
On Wednesday, President Trump told reporters that he held a “very good call” with Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, calling her “terrific.” He’s also expected to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado today at the White House. Meanwhile, in Venezuela, pro-government protesters have been gathering daily, calling for the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from U.S. custody.
Jose Guerrero: “The empire can do whatever it wants, but we are here to tell them that we are free, sovereign and independent. They can meet with whoever they want, but they have to meet with those who represent the government today. They have to free Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, our president.”
