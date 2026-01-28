A review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s internal watchdog office directly contradicts the Trump’s administration’s claims about the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti. The CBP’s report confirms that two federal immigration officers fatally shot Pretti as they wrestled him to the ground, and that he did not take out his gun. That’s despite claims by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said Pretti had been “brandishing” a weapon. Now sources tell CNN that authorities had details on Pretti a week before he was fatally shot. In a separate encounter, Pretti had suffered a broken rib when a group of federal officers tackled him while he was trying to protect protesters from being arrested.

It comes as House Democratic leaders are threatening to launch impeachment proceedings if Noem isn’t fired. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Congressmembers Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar said in a statement, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” President Trump has rejected calls to fire Noem, saying that she’s doing “a very good job.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Minnesota ordered the head of ICE, Todd Lyons, to appear in court on Friday and explain why he should not be held in contempt for violating court orders about the immigration crackdown. The judge, Patrick Schiltz, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, said that Lyons must appear in court because “the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary.” It comes as dozens of cities filed an amicus brief in federal court to stop the Trump administration’s surge of ICE agents into Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel announced a criminal probe into group chats used by Minneapolis protesters on the Signal messaging app. In Minneapolis, local businesses on the block where Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents have opened their doors to protesters and are continuing to operate donation hubs for the community.