Abolish ICE: Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls for Defunding DHS & Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar After Attack

We speak with Congressmember Delia Ramirez following an attack on her colleague, Congressmember Ilhan Omar, who was sprayed with an unknown foul-smelling liquid while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis on Tuesday. “This is a direct influence of what you’re seeing from this president,” Ramirez says, criticizing Trump’s policies and his long history of attacking Omar in particular.

Ramirez also discusses her efforts in Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Ramirez says Noem’s agency is “rotten from the inside out” and must be completely dismantled. “You have an agency killing people, executing them, lying about it, and then talking about investigating themselves while operating with impunity.”