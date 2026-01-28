You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

Abolish ICE: Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls for Defunding DHS & Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar After Attack

StoryJanuary 28, 2026
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

We speak with Congressmember Delia Ramirez following an attack on her colleague, Congressmember Ilhan Omar, who was sprayed with an unknown foul-smelling liquid while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis on Tuesday. “This is a direct influence of what you’re seeing from this president,” Ramirez says, criticizing Trump’s policies and his long history of attacking Omar in particular.

Ramirez also discusses her efforts in Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Ramirez says Noem’s agency is “rotten from the inside out” and must be completely dismantled. “You have an agency killing people, executing them, lying about it, and then talking about investigating themselves while operating with impunity.”

Related Story

StoryJan 28, 2026Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked by Man at Minneapolis Town Hall After She Called for Noem’s Impeachment
Guests

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
30th Anniversary Event

Celebrate 30 years of Democracy Now! in NYC

Join Amy Goodman, Juan González, Nermeen Shaikh, special guests and the entire Democracy Now! family to celebrate 30 years of global independent news in NYC on Monday, February 23, 2026

Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top