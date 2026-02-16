Israeli forces have killed at least 11 Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours. Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire last October, Israel has killed over 600 Palestinians and wounded over 1,600, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. This is Alyan Al-Bayouk, whose son was killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Alyan Al-Bayouk: “Do you believe there is a Board of Peace? Do you believe that Trump will come to help us or defend us? The one who’s supplying Israel with all sorts of deadly weapons, supplying it with money, with political support, with protection and with an international umbrella? Do you believe that there is peace that Trump or someone else would provide for us?”

On Sunday, President Trump announced that members of his so-called Board of Peace have pledged $5 billion toward rebuilding Gaza. Indonesia’s military said that it was committing up to 8,000 troops to be deployed in Gaza by the end of June. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, has halted some of its nonessential medical operations at Nasser Hospital in Gaza after staff and patients reported seeing armed men inside the facility. Since the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the organization says, ”MSF teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable acts, including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients, and a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons.” Last month, Israel ordered MSF and 30 other international organizations to cease operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank if they did not agree to new rules that include sharing information about staff. MSF says it did not submit a list of its staffers in Gaza since Israel could not guarantee their safety.