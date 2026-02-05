The White House has confirmed that high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program will take place Friday in the nation of Oman, instead of in Turkey as initially planned. Mediators from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt will propose a deal that includes limits to Iran’s enrichment of uranium. Meanwhile, Drop Site News is reporting that senior U.S. military officials have informed the leadership of a key U.S. ally in the Middle East that President Trump could authorize a U.S. attack on Iran this weekend. Strikes could reportedly start as early as Sunday if the U.S. decides to move forward. On Wednesday, President Trump renewed his threat to attack Iran; he was speaking with NBC’s Tom Llamas.

Tom Llamas: “Should the supreme leader in Iran be worried right now?”

President Donald Trump: “I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be.”

In more news from Iran, CNN is reporting Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has gone on hunger strike in prison, where she’s been held since her arrest in December for joining a memorial service for a lawyer and human rights activist who was found dead in his office.