As financial markets were tanking, President Trump told CBS News on Monday that the Iran war is “very complete, pretty much,” just before U.S. markets closed. But later in the day, Trump continued to send mixed messages about the war. In a speech to Republican lawmakers in Doral, Florida, President Trump vowed to keep striking Iran’s leadership.

President Donald Trump: “We had leaders, and they’re gone. Then we had new leaders, and they’re gone. And now nobody has any idea who the people are that are going to be the head of the country. And we’ll not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated.”

Even later at a news conference, President Trump was asked about the U.S. strike on a girls’ school that killed 175 people, most of them children.

Shawn McCreesh: “Mr. President, you just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, but you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?”

President Donald Trump: “Because I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation. But Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us. But I will certainly — whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

On Saturday, President Trump said he told Kurdish forces not to enter the Iran war. That’s despite reports that the CIA had been working to arm Kurdish forces to instigate an uprising within Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said his country was prepared to continue missile attacks across the region for as long as necessary, and he ruled out talks with the U.S. to end the war.

Meanwhile, residents of Tehran report toxic air, soot covering streets and cars, and balconies filled with black gunk, after Israeli strikes hit the city’s oil depots on Sunday. In interviews with The Guardian and NBC News, sources from inside Iran report they woke up with pain in their throats and burning eyes due to the environmental disaster. The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Damage to petroleum facilities in Iran risks contaminating food, water and air — hazards that can have severe health impacts especially on children, older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.”