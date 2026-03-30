No Kings: Rep. Omar, Sen. Sanders, Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda, Joan Baez at Massive St. Paul Rally

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AMY GOODMAN: An estimated 8 million people took to the streets Saturday in thousands of No Kings protests against President Trump. Protests were held in all 50 states and more than a dozen countries. Organizers say it was the largest single day of protest in U.S. history.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, about 200,000 protesters gathered at the Minnesota Capitol, just miles from where federal immigration agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January. Performers and speakers in St. Paul included Senator Bernie Sanders, Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda and Joan Baez. We begin with Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

REP. ILHAN OMAR: I came to this country as a refugee. To me, America was a beacon of hope, a place where freedom wasn’t just a word, but it was a promise. I arrived here when I was 12 years old. I could have never imagined the day would come when we were staring down at this kind of creeping authoritarianism in the United States of America.

But we are here because Donald Trump just has not chipped away at our democracy; he has taken a wrecking ball to the very foundation of what makes America great. He has tried to intimidate Minnesotans. He has tried to make us afraid. He has tried to divide us. But we stood strong, we have had each other’s back, and we have never bent the knee, because in Minnesota, we are built different. We do not cower to bullies. We are Minnesota strong.

What we are seeing right now is bigger, bigger than what is happening here. Operation Metro Surge was just the tip of the iceberg. We are witnessing a full-scale assault on our rights, our institutions and the rule of law. They are floating an illegal takeover of places like Cuba and Greenland like it is some kind of a real estate deal. And under the so-called antiwar president, we have now seen the launching of military operations in Iran, in Venezuela and in Ecuador. Just couple of weeks ago, they told us that they blew up a drug trafficking camp in Ecuador, and it turned out to be a dairy farm. A dairy farm. This is what incompetency and unchecked power looks like. It is reckless. It is dangerous. And this is not what our country will stand for.

We are not a country of kings. We are a country of laws. We are a country where people look out for one another. And we are a country that will fight peacefully, powerfully and persistently to protect our democracy. I love you, Minnesotans. Thank you so much for being out here.

And now it is my honor — it is my honor to introduce a lifelong shero of mine: the incredible, brave, courageous Jane Fonda.

JANE FONDA: Hi, everybody. Becca Good, the wife of Renee Good, has asked me to read a statement, which I am honored to do. “Hello, Minnesota.” This is from Becca Good. “I am so proud to call Minneapolis my home. I can’t stop talking about how absolutely beautiful it is to see how Minnesota shows up for its people. I want to say thank you for how you’ve shown up for me, how you’ve shown up and shown out for all the people victimized by this horrible moment in history. So many people have reached out to me and surrounded me with safety and care. And I know I am not alone in feeling in awe of your generosity. The reality is I am so heartbroken. I miss my wife. The world now knows that my wife sparkled with sunshine and shone with kindness that is unmatched. We were robbed of an incredible human. It has made people pause and take a breath and have to choose sides. We choose the side of love.” Yes!

NEKIMA LEVY ARMSTRONG: I’m Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney, activist and someone standing firmly against the authoritarianism, tyranny and fascism of the Trump administration. I want to lift up one of my comrades, Monique Cullars-Doty, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota, also co-founder, along with myself and Jaylani Hussein, of the national Target boycott. Myself, along with Monique, and other Black women are also co-organizers of the city’s church protest that took place on January 18th during Dr. King weekend. There are 39 of us right now, the righteous 39, who are being charged by the Trump administration for standing up for freedom, justice and equality. We need to stand behind those of us who are calling out ICE, fascism, tyranny and authoritarianism on behalf of the people, standing up for our immigrant neighbors, standing up for Renee Good, standing up for Alex Pretti and calling for justice.

MAGGIE ROGERS: It’s my honor to introduce to you a good friend of mine who’s also one of my heroes. Please welcome the great Joan Baez to the stage.

JOAN BAEZ: I’m honored to be standing in resistance with all of you today on this stage in this city at this moment. For those of us who believe in the power of nonviolent resistance, and those of you who didn’t, you have shown the way with your courage, determination and decency. Thank you, Minneapolis.

ANNOUNCER: And now No Kings is proud to welcome to the stage Senator Bernie Sanders.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: Let us be honest: The American people were lied to about the war in Vietnam. We were lied to about the war in Iraq. And we are being lied to today about the war in Iran. This war must end immediately.

In the last election, Donald Trump pointed out, correctly, the huge amounts of money that had been wasted in wars that should have been spent rebuilding America. He campaigned as a peace candidate, and he promised no more forever wars. He lied.

One month ago, Trump and his partner, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, started a war with Iran. This war is unconstitutional. Trump did not seek or receive authorization from Congress. This war is a violation of international law. One sovereign nation cannot simply go about attacking another sovereign nation for any reason it chooses.

ANNOUNCER: No Kings is proud to welcome to the stage the 41st governor of the great state of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

GOV. TIM WALZ: When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you, Minnesota, who stood up for your neighbors, who stood up for decency, who stood up for kindness. And at this moment that we are still in, when democracy itself seems to be at risk, it was Minnesota who said, “Not on our watch. Not on our watch.”

So, I have to tell you, we’re damn sure about this: We need no damn kings. But I’ll tell you what I’m glad we have. We do need a boss. Please welcome Bruce Springsteen to the stage.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Well, this past winter, federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. Well, they picked the wrong city. The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis, of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America, and this reactionary nightmare and these invasions of American cities will not stand. You gave us hope. You gave us courage. And for those who gave their lives — Renee Good, mother of three, brutally murdered; Alex Pretti, VA nurse, executed by ICE, shot in the back and left to die in the street without even the decency of our lawless government investigating their deaths — their bravery, their sacrifice and their names will not be forgotten.

[singing] Well, through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

'Neath an occupier's boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringin’ through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood…

AMY GOODMAN: Bruce Springsteen performing “Streets of Minneapolis” in St. Paul, Minnesota, the flagship No Kings protest, just miles from where immigration agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January. When we come back, we go to No Kings protests in New York and Denver, but first more of Bruce Springsteen.

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AMY GOODMAN: Bruce Springsteen performing “Streets of Minneapolis” at the No Kings protest in St. Paul, Minnesota.