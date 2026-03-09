Iran’s military continues to launch missiles and one-way attack drones at Israel, as well as U.S. military bases across the Middle East — and the countries that host them. Earlier today, Iranian strikes killed two people in Israel and seriously wounded a third. Elsewhere, Iranian strikes have destroyed radar, communications and air defense systems in Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The attacks continued even after Iran’s president issued an apology for Iranian strikes on Gulf states and said that Iran would not strike targets in the region. In Iraq, fires broke out in buildings belonging to U.S. corporations Halliburton and KBR after an Iranian drone attack in Basra targeted a compound housing employees of foreign oil companies. Saudi Arabia reported its first deaths from Iran’s attacks, reporting a strike on a residential area that killed two people. Bahrain’s government reports an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant and injured three people. Roughly 100 million people across the Gulf region rely on desalination plants for their drinking water. Elsewhere, Bahrain’s state-owned Bapco Energies company has declared force majeure — declaring it can no longer honor its contracts — after an Iranian attack set its only oil refinery on fire.

Meanwhile, police in Norway are investigating an explosion at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo early Sunday morning as a potential act of terrorism. No suspects have been identified in what appeared to be an intentional explosion that caused minor damage and no injuries.