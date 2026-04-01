President Trump claimed on Tuesday that U.S. forces would end operations in Iran “very soon,” saying it could take two to three weeks. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that he has no faith in talks with the U.S., and says that while he’s exchanged messages with Washington, there are no negotiations currently underway. On Tuesday, Israel struck a major pharmaceutical company in Tehran; Israel claimed the plant was responsible for developing chemical weapons. This comes as the USS George H.W. Bush deployed to the Middle East on Tuesday along with three destroyers, according to two U.S. officials speaking to the AP. The carrier strike group consists of more than 6,000 service members. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a press briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday morning and launched into a prayer for U.S. troops in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “May God watch over all of them each day and each night. May his almighty and eternal arms of Providence stretch over them and protect them and bring them peace, in the name of Jesus Christ and amen.”

President Trump is expected to address the nation tonight at 9 p.m. EDT. It comes as several European nations have refused to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. France has blocked Israeli planes from flying weapons through its airspace, while Italy refused last-minute permission for U.S. bombers to land in Sicily. Spain has consistently denied the U.S. use of its bases and airspace for the war, and on Tuesday Spain’s defense minister said the country would not “accept lectures from anyone.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also pledged that the United Kingdom won’t be dragged into the war on Iran. In an interview with the Telegraph Tuesday, President Trump said he’s “strongly considering” pulling out of NATO. This is Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Fox News last night.