President Trump and his national security team are reportedly skeptical of Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for tabling nuclear talks. U.S. officials say President Trump expressed doubts Monday that Iran was acting in good faith. Iran has so far refused Trump’s key demand that it end all nuclear enrichment and formally renounce nuclear weapons. In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump threatened Iran to “better get smart soon.” Earlier on Tuesday, Trump posted, “Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).” This is Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, a spokesperson for the Iranian army.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia: “Regarding the current situation, we have not considered the war to be over. From the day the fighting stopped and, in effect, a ceasefire or silence took place on the battlefield, since there is no trust in the United States and our enemies, we have continued in the same way as during the war, making serious efforts to update our list of targets.”

In southern Lebanon, Israel has killed at least seven people on Tuesday, including emergency workers. It comes as the United Nations reports that since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Iranian authorities have executed 21 people and arrested 4,000.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a new round of sanctions Tuesday targeting Iran’s banking network and Chinese purchases of Iranian oil. Oil prices continue to rise, with Brent crude reaching $112 a barrel. It comes as the United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday it is withdrawing from OPEC, after nearly six decades of membership. The UAE is the third-largest oil producer in OPEC, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Meanwhile, an NBC News analysis found that bets on prediction markets wagering on the war’s outcome have now surpassed $2 billion.