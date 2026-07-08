President Trump has declared the ceasefire deal with Iran “over,” condemning Iran’s leaders as “scum” and declaring negotiations with them as a “waste of time.” Trump was responding to a reporter’s question at the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Reporter: “Is the ceasefire over? Is the ceasefire done? Is the MOU dead?”

President Donald Trump: “It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the most recent U.S. attacks on Iran, calling them “absolutely necessary,” while telling Trump, “I’m with you.” Rutte’s attempts at flattery came after Trump castigated NATO allies for refusing to aid the U.S. and Israel in attacks on Iran. Trump also lashed out at NATO leaders for rejecting his efforts to claim Greenland. And he refused to rule out additional U.S. troop reductions in Europe.

Meanwhile, Trump announced he would lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey that were imposed in 2020 over its purchase of a Russian air defense system. Trump made the announcement ahead of a lavish state dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom Trump praised as a “great leader” and Turkey’s “biggest asset.” This comes as the mayor of Istanbul and other Turkish politicians, civil society figures and journalists remain jailed on politically motivated charges.