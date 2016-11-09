Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! visitor,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines. Maybe you come for in-depth stories that expose corporate and government abuses of power. Democracy Now! brings you crucial reporting like our coverage from the front lines of the standoff at Standing Rock or news about the movements fighting for peace, racial and economic justice, immigrant rights and LGBTQ equality. We produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation—all without ads, government funding or corporate sponsorship. How is this possible? Only with your support. If every visitor to this site in December gave just $10 we could cover our basic operating costs for 2017. And, today a generous funder will match your donation dollar for dollar. That means when you give $10 today, your donation will be worth $20. Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else in 2017.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Your donation
Independent Global News
Topics
Wed, Nov 09, 2016
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
From the First African-American President to One Supported by the Ku Klux Klan: Trump Wins in Upset
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Divided Nation: As Trump Wins Electoral College, Clinton Wins Popular Vote
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Just Like After Reconstruction, Trump Vote Highlights White Backlash to Recent Racial Progress
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
What Happens Now to the Millions of Immigrants Facing Possible Deportation Under Trump?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
How Do We Explain to Young People We Have a Sexist, Racist Islamophobe in the White House?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Allan Nairn: Did the FBI Hand the Election to Donald Trump?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Biographer Wayne Barrett on Donald Trump's Shocking Rise to the White House
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In Victory for Immigrants' Rights Activists, Sheriff Joe Arpaio Loses Re-election in Arizona
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
If Bernie Won Democratic Primary, Would We Now Be Looking at a Sanders Presidency?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
What Led to Trump's Victory? From Racial Fear to Economic Populism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"It Might Not Be Good for America, But It's Good for Us": How the Media Got Rich on Trump's Rise
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lee Fang: Donald Trump Recruits Corporate Lobbyists to Select His Future Administration
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In Trump White House, Will Mike Pence Become the Most Powerful Vice President in History?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation