Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Thu, Feb 02, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Resist or Resign: Facing Grassroots Pressure, Democratic Lawmakers Intensify Fight Against Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet the Attorney Suing Trump for Barring Children from Entering U.S. to See Their Parents
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The "De-Judification" of the Holocaust?: Trump Avoids Word "Jews" on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Nazis Once Published List of Jewish Crimes, Trump Now Pushing to Do the Same for Immigrant Crimes
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lizzy Ratner: "Nobody Wanted to Take Us In: The Story of Jared Kushner's Family, and Mine"
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, January 30, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation