Israel is continuing deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire with Hamas that went into effect on October 10. Gaza health officials say at least 13 Palestinians were killed and eight others wounded by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours. The killings came as the World Health Organization warned many of the 170,000 Palestinians injured by Israel’s assault on Gaza will need rehabilitation care and support for years to come, with some 42,000 facing life-changing injuries. This is Mahmoud al-Nakhaleh, a displaced Palestinian who sought care for his daughter at Gaza City’s al-Daraj clinic, which was repeatedly bombed by Israel.

Mahmoud al-Nakhaleh: “My wife, mother and my two daughters were killed, and my daughter Dana was seriously injured. Currently we are at the hospital. There are no treatments or any medical supplies. There are even flies and mosquitoes everywhere. We didn’t even have a mattress. We brought it from outside the hospital. There are no blankets or medical supplies. We are suffering greatly.”

Earlier today, Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid reports Netanyahu is preparing to collapse the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. Vance is joining Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in the talks.