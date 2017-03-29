Independent Global News
Story
Mar 29, 2017
House Probe into Trump Campaign Ties to Russia in Turmoil as Chair Nunes Rejects Calls to Step Down
Story
Mar 29, 2017
Trump Dismantles U.S. Climate Rules, Virtually Ensuring U.S. Will Break Paris Accord Promises
Story
Mar 29, 2017
As Trump Complains About Alleged Surveillance, Republicans Gut Internet Privacy Rules
Story
Mar 27, 2017
More Than 1,000 Civilians Reportedly Killed by U.S.-Led Airstrikes as Trump Expands War on Terror
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2017
Full Interview: Jane Mayer on the Mercers & the Dark Money Behind the Rise of Trump & Bannon
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2017
After Protests, ICE Releases Two Vermont Migrant Activists & Seattle DREAMer
Web Exclusive
Mar 28, 2017
Web Exclusive: Rebecca Solnit Reads from "The Mother of All Questions"; Discusses Hope & Resistance
Web Exclusive
Mar 28, 2017
Ahmed Kathrada: Remembering the Anti-Apartheid Activist Jailed on Robben Island with Mandela
Browse Web Exclusives
Wed, Mar 29, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
House Probe into Trump Campaign Ties to Russia in Turmoil as Chair Nunes Rejects Calls to Step Down
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jared Kushner & Paul Manafort Sought for Questioning over Russia But Will It Be Behind Closed Doors?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Dismantles U.S. Climate Rules, Virtually Ensuring U.S. Will Break Paris Accord Promises
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Trump Complains About Alleged Surveillance, Republicans Gut Internet Privacy Rules
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Local Lawmakers Fight Back Against AG Sessions's Threats to Cut Funding to Sanctuary Cities
ICE Retaliates Against Immigrants in Austin After Sheriff Limits Cooperation with Federal Agents
As ICE Retaliates Against Austin, Learn How New Haven Fought Back Against a 2007 ICE Crackdown
Immigrant Communities in Fear as Trump Ups ICE Raids Targeting Sanctuary Cities
Rebecca Solnit on Climate Change, Resistance, Misogyny and "The Mother of All Questions"
Monday, March 27, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
After Republican Infighting Dooms GOP Healthcare Plan, Trump Vows to Let Obamacare "Explode"
Medicare for All? Sen. Bernie Sanders Poised to Push for Single Payer After GOP Plan Falls Apart
More Than 1,000 Civilians Reportedly Killed by U.S.-Led Airstrikes as Trump Expands War on Terror
Bill McKibben: Trump May Have Approved Keystone XL, But People Will Stop This Pipeline Again
Friday, March 24, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Will House Republicans "Jump Off the Cliff" and Cut Healthcare for 24 Million Americans?
Attorney for "Frozen Trucker": Neil Gorsuch May Have Been Most Hostile Judge I've Ever Encountered
Watch: Sen. Al Franken Grills Neil Gorsuch on Frozen Trucker Case in Extended Questioning
Florida's First Black State Attorney Faces Death Threats After Refusing Death Penalty for Cop Killer
