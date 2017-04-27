Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Thursday,
April 27, 2017
Wednesday,
April 26, 2017
Tuesday,
April 25, 2017
Monday,
April 24, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 27, 2017
"A Land Grab by the Ruling Elites": Trump's Tax Plan Derided for Benefiting the Rich
Story
Apr 27, 2017
ICE Detains Mexican Man Who Sought Sanctuary in Denver Church for Nine Months
Story
Apr 27, 2017
Vermont's First Woman Gov. Madeleine Kunin on Protesting Trump, Helping Women Run for Office & More
Story
Apr 26, 2017
Chomsky on the GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth?
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2017
Ex-Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim on Rousseff's Ouster, Trump, Syria & Why Diplomacy Works
Web Exclusive
Apr 26, 2017
Music Video Premiere: "If I Was President" by Las Cafeteras
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Science is Cool! Students, Teachers, Nurses, Researchers & Sci-Fi Writers Join the March for Science
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Syria
North Korea
Fox News
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Neil Gorsuch
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Thu, Apr 27, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"A Land Grab by the Ruling Elites": Trump's Tax Plan Derided for Benefiting the Rich
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Vermont's First Woman Gov. Madeleine Kunin on Protesting Trump, Helping Women Run for Office & More
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ICE Detains Mexican Man Who Sought Sanctuary in Denver Church for Nine Months
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Chomsky on the GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth?
Chomsky: Like Obama, Trump Is Radically Increasing the Danger of Nuclear War
Chomsky on North Korea & Iran: Historical Record Shows U.S. Favors Violence Over Diplomacy
Chomsky on Syria: We Must Help Fleeing Refugees & Pursue Diplomatic Settlement
Chomsky: CIA Targeting of Julian Assange of WikiLeaks is "Disgraceful Act"
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Witnesses to Double Execution in Arkansas Say Prisoners May Have Suffered Botched, Painful Death
Cornel West & Former Sanders Staffer on Movement to Draft Bernie for a New "People's Party" in U.S.
BDS Leader Omar Barghouti Dedicates His Gandhi Peace Award to Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike
Monday, April 24, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets Worldwide for the Global March for Science
Iraqi-American Doctor Who Revealed Flint Water Crisis Slams Trump & Travel Ban at March for Science
"I'm a Black Girl Who Rocks STEM": Young, Trans, Black & Native Scientists Take to Stage in D.C.
"See You in Court": Kids Suing Trump Admin over Climate Change Speak Out at March for Science
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
2
Shocking Exposé Reveals Trump Associates & ISIS-Linked Vigilantes Are Attempting Coup in Indonesia
3
As U.S. Preps Arrest Warrant for Assange, Glenn Greenwald Says Prosecuting WikiLeaks Threatens Press Freedom for All
4
Cornel West & Former Sanders Staffer on Movement to Draft Bernie for a New "People's Party" in U.S.
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation