Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
May 2, 2017
Monday,
May 1, 2017
Friday,
April 28, 2017
Thursday,
April 27, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
May 02, 2017
Immigrant Workers Lead Thousands in NYC May Day Protests: "Without Our Labor, the City Cannot Move"
Story
May 02, 2017
May Day Protests Held at NC State Capitol as GOP Lawmakers Push Bill Defunding "Sanctuary Cities"
Story
May 02, 2017
ACLU Fight Persists in North Carolina: NCAA Basketball Has Returned, But Anti-Trans HB 2 Remains Law
Story
May 02, 2017
Is North Carolina Still a Democracy? How Unfettered Conservative Rule Reshaped Tar Heel State
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2017
Ex-Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim on Rousseff's Ouster, Trump, Syria & Why Diplomacy Works
Web Exclusive
Apr 26, 2017
Music Video Premiere: "If I Was President" by Las Cafeteras
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Science is Cool! Students, Teachers, Nurses, Researchers & Sci-Fi Writers Join the March for Science
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Syria
North Korea
Fox News
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Neil Gorsuch
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Mon, May 01, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Watch the Indigenous Water Ceremony That Opened the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
People's Climate March: A Protest Against the Fossil Fuel Industry Taking Over the U.S. Government
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Indigenous Leader Kandi Mossett: "It's Not OK for Our Women to Die Because We Want to Protect Water"
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sens. Markey & Merkley Push Bill for 100% Clean and Renewable Energy by 2050
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Massachusetts AG Maura Healey on Why She Is Suing ExxonMobil for Climate Deception
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Kumi Naidoo: As Africa Burns, Why Is U.S. Refusing to Help Stop Catastrophic Climate Change?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Berta Cáceres' Sister Speaks Out About the Ongoing Assassinations of Land Defenders in Honduras
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Immigrant Workers Lead Thousands in NYC May Day Protests: "Without Our Labor, the City Cannot Move"
May Day Protests Held at NC State Capitol as GOP Lawmakers Push Bill Defunding "Sanctuary Cities"
ACLU Fight Persists in North Carolina: NCAA Basketball Has Returned, But Anti-Trans HB 2 Remains Law
Is North Carolina Still a Democracy? How Unfettered Conservative Rule Reshaped Tar Heel State
Chris Kromm: The South's Political Clout Is Rising Under Trump
Monday, May 01, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Watch the Indigenous Water Ceremony That Opened the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.
People's Climate March: A Protest Against the Fossil Fuel Industry Taking Over the U.S. Government
Indigenous Leader Kandi Mossett: "It's Not OK for Our Women to Die Because We Want to Protect Water"
Sens. Markey & Merkley Push Bill for 100% Clean and Renewable Energy by 2050
Massachusetts AG Maura Healey on Why She Is Suing ExxonMobil for Climate Deception
Kumi Naidoo: As Africa Burns, Why Is U.S. Refusing to Help Stop Catastrophic Climate Change?
Berta Cáceres' Sister Speaks Out About the Ongoing Assassinations of Land Defenders in Honduras
Friday, April 28, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
"It Has Not Gone Well": 100 Days of President Trump and No Major Achievements
Democratic Rep. Peter Welch Condemns Trump's "Reckless" Threats Toward North Korea
Trump's Tax Plan & Push to End Net Neutrality are an "All-Out Assault" on Rural America
House Oversight Dems Demand White House "Paper Trail" on National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Vermont Lawmaker: Residents of Sanctuary Cities Reject Trump's "Dragnet Approach" on Immigration
"Weekends Are for Fighting Tyranny": 350.org's Bill McKibben on People's Climate March
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
Chomsky on the GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth?
2
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
3
Chomsky: CIA Targeting of Julian Assange of WikiLeaks is "Disgraceful Act"
4
Music Video Premiere: "If I Was President" by Las Cafeteras
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation