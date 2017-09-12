Clicky
Modal close
Dear Democracy Now! Visitor: You turn to Democracy Now! for independent, ad-free daily news covering the issues you care about the most. We can only produce our daily news hour with your support. Right now, a generous donor will double your new monthly donation to Democracy Now! Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to start your monthly gift to Democracy Now!, today is your day. It takes just a few minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Tue, Sep 12, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Irma, a Look at Why Cubans are 15 Times Less Likely to Die from Hurricanes Than Americans
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Austerity, Divestment & Irma: Juan González on Why 300,000 in Puerto Rico are Without Power
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Storm of Silence: Study Finds Media Is Largely Ignoring Link Between Hurricanes and Climate Change
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Special Report: How Decentralized Mutual Aid Networks Are Helping Houston Recover from Harvey
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, September 11, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, September 08, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, September 07, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation