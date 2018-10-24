Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
October 24, 2018
Tuesday,
October 23, 2018
Monday,
October 22, 2018
Friday,
October 19, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 24, 2018
Stacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp on Suppressing Vote as He Worries Too Many Georgians Will Vote
Story
Oct 24, 2018
Greg Palast Sues Georgia’s Brian Kemp for Purging 340,000 from Voter Rolls Ahead of Election
Story
Oct 24, 2018
Stacey Abrams Stands By Burning the Racist, Segregationist Georgia State Flag in 1992
Story
Oct 24, 2018
Latino Voter Suppression in Kansas: Dodge City’s Only Polling Site Is Moved Outside City Limits
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Oct 19, 2018
Indigenous Writers & Activists on Indian Child Welfare Act & Ongoing Struggle for Native Sovereignty
Web Exclusive
Oct 19, 2018
B’Tselem’s Hagai El-Ad Calls for Global Action Against Israel Amid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza
Web Exclusive
Oct 18, 2018
The
UAE
Hired Former U.S. Soldiers to Kill Leaders in Yemen. Is This the Future of War?
Web Exclusive
Oct 15, 2018
“Assassination of a Saint”: Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero Is Canonized as Murder Remains Unsolved
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Saudi Arabia
2018 Election
Climate Change
Immigration
Yemen
North Korea
Israel & Palestine
Iran
Brett Kavanaugh
Sexual Assault
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wed, Oct 24, 2018
Daily Show
Wed, Oct 24, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Stacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp on Suppressing Vote as He Worries Too Many Georgians Will Vote
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Greg Palast Sues Georgia’s Brian Kemp for Purging 340,000 from Voter Rolls Ahead of Election
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Stacey Abrams Stands By Burning the Racist, Segregationist Georgia State Flag in 1992
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Latino Voter Suppression in Kansas: Dodge City’s Only Polling Site Is Moved Outside City Limits
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Who’s Behind
ICE
? How Amazon, Palantir, Microsoft & Tech Giants Are Powering Trump’s Deportations
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Rula Jebreal: My “Secret Interview” with Jamal Khashoggi Before His Brutal Murder by the Saudis
The U.S. Helped Destabilize Honduras. Now Honduran Migrants Are Fleeing Political & Economic Crisis
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, October 22, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Counterproductive and Dangerous”: Nuclear Arms Race Feared as U.S. Quits Key Treaty with Russia
Trump Admin Attempts to Erase Existence of Trans People After Years of
GOP
-Led Attacks on Freedoms
“Reminiscent of South Africa’s Grand Apartheid”: Israeli Human Rights Group Slams Israel at U.N.
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, October 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Dissident Saudi Academic Madawi Al-Rasheed on Khashoggi’s Disappearance, U.S.-Saudi Relations & More
Dr. Madawi Al-Rasheed: In Khashoggi Murder, Saudi Arabia Must Not Be Allowed to Investigate Itself
Netanyahu Attacks Israeli Human Rights Group B’Tselem for Criticizing Israeli Occupation at U.N.
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Native Americans React to Elizabeth Warren’s
DNA
Test: Stop Making Native People “Political Fodder”
2
NOLA
: Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting 3 Black Men After Hurricane Katrina
3
The U.S. Helped Destabilize Honduras. Now Honduran Migrants Are Fleeing Political & Economic Crisis
4
Rula Jebreal: My “Secret Interview” with Jamal Khashoggi Before His Brutal Murder by the Saudis
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options