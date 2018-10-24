Independent Global News
Wed, Oct 24, 2018
Stacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp on Suppressing Vote as He Worries Too Many Georgians Will Vote
Greg Palast Sues Georgia’s Brian Kemp for Purging 340,000 from Voter Rolls Ahead of Election
Stacey Abrams Stands By Burning the Racist, Segregationist Georgia State Flag in 1992
Latino Voter Suppression in Kansas: Dodge City’s Only Polling Site Is Moved Outside City Limits
Who’s Behind ICE? How Amazon, Palantir, Microsoft & Tech Giants Are Powering Trump’s Deportations
