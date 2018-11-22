Independent Global News
Thu, Nov 22, 2018
After Visiting Brazil’s Lula in Prison, Noam Chomsky Warns Against “Disaster” Under Jair Bolsonaro
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Noam Chomsky: Members of Migrant Caravan Are Fleeing from Misery & Horrors Created by the U.S.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A March to Disaster: Noam Chomsky Condemns Trump for Pulling Out of Landmark Nuclear Arms Treaty
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Noam Chomsky: The Future of Organized Human Life Is At Risk Thanks to GOP’s Climate Change Denial
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Noam Chomsky on Pittsburgh Attack: Revival of Hate Is Encouraged by Trump’s Rhetoric
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, November 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation