Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
November 9, 2018
Thursday,
November 8, 2018
Wednesday,
November 7, 2018
Tuesday,
November 6, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 09, 2018
After Massacre in California Bar, Will a Democrat-Controlled House Take Action on Gun Control?
Story
Nov 09, 2018
“We Will Never Concede to Bigotry”: Florida Organizers Sound the Alarm over Voting Discrepancies
Story
Nov 09, 2018
Rashida Tlaib on Impeaching Trump, Occupied Palestine & Becoming One of First Muslim Congresswomen
Story
Nov 09, 2018
Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib & Peace Activist Kathy Kelly Condemn Saudi Cruelty in Yemen
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 09, 2018
Newly Elected Native Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Climate Change and Suppression of Native Votes
Web Exclusive
Nov 02, 2018
After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Web Exclusive
Oct 31, 2018
Video: Amy Goodman and Voting Rights Activists Weigh Historic Vote to Re-Enfranchise 1.4M Floridians
Web Exclusive
Oct 29, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Election of Bolsonaro: Democratic Values & Human Rights Are At Risk in Brazil
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
2018 Election
Brazil
Gun Control
Saudi Arabia
Climate Change
Immigration
Yemen
Israel & Palestine
Iran
Nuclear Weapons
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Nov 09, 2018
Daily Show
Fri, Nov 09, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Massacre in California Bar, Will a Democrat-Controlled House Take Action on Gun Control?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Will Never Concede to Bigotry”: Florida Organizers Sound the Alarm over Voting Discrepancies
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rashida Tlaib on Impeaching Trump, Occupied Palestine & Becoming One of First Muslim Congresswomen
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib & Peace Activist Kathy Kelly Condemn Saudi Cruelty in Yemen
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, November 08, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump Fires AG Sessions, Installs New Loyalist Whitaker to Oversee Mueller Probe
Ex-Congresswoman Who Voted to Impeach Nixon: Trump Firing Sessions Brings Back Troubling Memories
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
In Rebuke of Trump, Democratic Women Help Seize House & 7 Governorships in Historic Midterm
Carol Anderson: Massive Voter Suppression Could Be Deciding Factor in Georgia Governor’s Race
Katrina vanden Heuvel: Democrats Must Offer Bold, Progressive Plan While Holding Trump Accountable
Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Confront Trump’s Creeping Authoritarianism
“Love Prevails”: Floridians Celebrate Massive Restoration of Voting Rights to People with Felonies
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
36 Million in U.S. Cast Early Votes, Shattering Records for Young People & People of Color
“Smoking Gun” Evidence Shows Trump Admin’s Top Anti-Immigrant Officials Trying to Rig the Census
Women of Color Hope to Make History in 2018 Election with Wins in Congress and Governor’s Races
Oil & Gas Industry Giants Spend Millions in Attempt to Defeat Anti-Fracking Proposition in Colorado
Florida’s Amendment 4 Would Restore Voting Rights to 1.4 Million People with Nonviolent Felonies
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Noam Chomsky: Members of Migrant Caravan Are Fleeing from Misery & Horrors Created by the U.S.
2
Noam Chomsky on Midterms: Republican Party Is the “Most Dangerous Organization in Human History”
3
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
4
Noam Chomsky on Pittsburgh Attack: Revival of Hate Is Encouraged by Trump’s Rhetoric
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options