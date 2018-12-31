Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 2, 2019
Tuesday,
January 1, 2019
Monday,
December 31, 2018
Friday,
December 28, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Jan 02, 2019
Federal Employees’ Union Sues Trump Administration as 420,000 Work Without Pay During Shutdown
Story
Jan 02, 2019
As Brazil’s Bolsonaro Takes Office, Opponents Warn of Regressive Policies & Threat of Dictatorship
Story
Jan 01, 2019
Four Days in Occupied Western Sahara—A Rare Look Inside Africa’s Last Colony
Story
Dec 31, 2018
A Disaster for Brazil: Noam Chomsky on Brazil’s New Far-Right President Jair Bolsonaro
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 02, 2019
Netflix Pulls Episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Show for Criticizing Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Killing
Web Exclusive
Dec 28, 2018
“The War at Home”: 1979 Film on Anti-Vietnam War Protests Hits Theaters Again with New Relevance
Web Exclusive
Dec 21, 2018
Shutdown Showdown: Rep. Nanette Barragán on Dire Conditions at Border and Trump’s “Ineffective” Wall
Web Exclusive
Dec 12, 2018
Climate Migrants: Millions More Could Be Displaced by Global Warming as Carbon Emissions Rise
Mon, Dec 31, 2018
Daily Show
Mon, Dec 31, 2018
A Disaster for Brazil: Noam Chomsky on Brazil’s New Far-Right President Jair Bolsonaro
Noam Chomsky: Members of Migrant Caravan Are Fleeing from Misery & Horrors Created by the U.S.
A March to Disaster: Noam Chomsky Condemns Trump for Pulling Out of Landmark Nuclear Arms Treaty
Noam Chomsky: The Future of Organized Human Life Is At Risk Thanks to GOP’s Climate Change Denial
Noam Chomsky on Pittsburgh Attack: Revival of Hate Is Encouraged by Trump’s Rhetoric
Recent Shows
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Federal Employees’ Union Sues Trump Administration as 420,000 Work Without Pay During Shutdown
As Brazil’s Bolsonaro Takes Office, Opponents Warn of Regressive Policies & Threat of Dictatorship
Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Four Days in Occupied Western Sahara—A Rare Look Inside Africa’s Last Colony
Monday, December 31, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
A Disaster for Brazil: Noam Chomsky on Brazil’s New Far-Right President Jair Bolsonaro
Noam Chomsky: Members of Migrant Caravan Are Fleeing from Misery & Horrors Created by the U.S.
A March to Disaster: Noam Chomsky Condemns Trump for Pulling Out of Landmark Nuclear Arms Treaty
Noam Chomsky: The Future of Organized Human Life Is At Risk Thanks to GOP’s Climate Change Denial
Noam Chomsky on Pittsburgh Attack: Revival of Hate Is Encouraged by Trump’s Rhetoric
Most popular
1
Guatemala: Funeral Held for 7-Year-Old Girl Who Died in U.S. Custody
2
Former Death Row Prisoner Moreese Bickham Dies at 98: He Served 37 Years for Killing Klansmen Cops
3
African-American Woman Dies While in Mississippi Prison
4
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
