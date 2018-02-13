Independent Global News
Tuesday,
February 13, 2018
Monday,
February 12, 2018
Friday,
February 9, 2018
Thursday,
February 8, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Feb 13, 2018
“It’s Hard to Believe, But Syria’s War Is Getting Worse”: World Powers Clash as Civilian Deaths Soar
Story
Feb 13, 2018
As Deadly Flu Sweeps Country, Koch-Backed Group Fights Paid Sick Leave Policies Nationwide
Story
Feb 12, 2018
Ravi Ragbir: Immigrant Leaders Are Surveilled & Targeted for Speaking Out About Trump’s Deportations
Story
Feb 12, 2018
Judges Across U.S. Are Halting Trump’s Mass Deportations & Ruling Immigrants Have Due Process Rights
Web Exclusive
Feb 09, 2018
Ravi Ragbir Wins Stay of Deportation After Filing Free Speech Suit Over Being Targeted for Activism
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2018
Dr. Harry Edwards: It’s Despicable for Dodge to Use MLK’s Words to Peddle Trucks During Super Bowl
Web Exclusive
Feb 02, 2018
Johann Hari: To Treat Depression, Provide Meaningful Work, Housing & a Basic Income, Not Just Drugs
Web Exclusive
Jan 29, 2018
Breaking: Fed. Judge Orders Immediate Release of Immigrant Rights Leader Ravi Ragbir from Detention
Tue, Feb 13, 2018
Daily Show
Tue, Feb 13, 2018
“It’s Hard to Believe, But Syria’s War Is Getting Worse”: World Powers Clash as Civilian Deaths Soar
As Deadly Flu Sweeps Country, Koch-Backed Group Fights Paid Sick Leave Policies Nationwide
Monday, February 12, 2018
Ravi Ragbir: Immigrant Leaders Are Surveilled & Targeted for Speaking Out About Trump’s Deportations
Judges Across U.S. Are Halting Trump’s Mass Deportations & Ruling Immigrants Have Due Process Rights
Remembering the Extraordinary Life of Pakistani Human Rights Lawyer & Activist Asma Jahangir
Friday, February 09, 2018
Scores of Democratic Lawmakers Join
GOP
to Back Budget Bill with No Protection for DREAMers
Olympics Begin with Unified Korean Team Marching Together as Trump Continues to Threaten N. Korea
Lawrence Wilkerson: I Helped Sell the False Choice of War with Iraq; It’s Happening Again with Iran
Thursday, February 08, 2018
Black Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin d’Baha, Who Grabbed Confederate Flag, Shot Dead in New Orleans
Directorate S: Steve Coll on the
CIA
& America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan & Pakistan
1
NYC
Taxi Driver Kills Himself at City Hall After Condemning Uber & Politicians for Financial Ruin
2
Black Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin d’Baha, Who Grabbed Confederate Flag, Shot Dead in New Orleans
3
Bresha Meadows, Teenage Girl Who Killed Her Abusive Father, Finally Freed After 10 Months in Jail
4
Lawrence Wilkerson: I Helped Sell the False Choice of War with Iraq; It’s Happening Again with Iran
