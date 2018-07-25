Independent Global News
Wednesday,
July 25, 2018
Tuesday,
July 24, 2018
Monday,
July 23, 2018
Friday,
July 20, 2018
Story
Jul 25, 2018
Profit Over Grizzlies: Trump Admin Tries to Gut Endangered Species Act for Oil & Mining Interests
Story
Jul 25, 2018
Trump’s War on the Environment, from Attacking California Fuel Standards to Destroying Public Lands
Story
Jul 25, 2018
As Heat Wave Sweeps the Globe, New Study Warns of Deadly Link Between Rising Temps and Suicide
Story
Jul 25, 2018
“Why Abolish
ICE
Doesn’t Go Far Enough”: Oscar Chacón on the Roots of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Web Exclusives
Jul 17, 2018
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Jul 16, 2018
Jul 16, 2018
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
Jun 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Watch: Families Belong Together Rally in Washington, D.C.
Jun 28, 2018
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Browse Web Exclusives
Wed, Jul 25, 2018
Wed, Jul 25, 2018
Profit Over Grizzlies: Trump Admin Tries to Gut Endangered Species Act for Oil & Mining Interests
Trump’s War on the Environment, from Attacking California Fuel Standards to Destroying Public Lands
As Heat Wave Sweeps the Globe, New Study Warns of Deadly Link Between Rising Temps and Suicide
“Why Abolish
ICE
Doesn’t Go Far Enough”: Oscar Chacón on the Roots of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Tronc Fires Half the Staff of the New York Daily News in Latest Attack on Local Journalism
Who Is Maria Butina? The Story of Accused Russian Spy Who Infiltrated the
NRA
Before ’16 Election
Can Mueller Get Former Trump Associates Michael Cohen & Paul Manafort to Flip on Trump?
“Bring the War Home”: The Long History of White Power and Paramilitary Violence in the United States
Monday, July 23, 2018
U.S. Pushes Confrontation with Iran: Trump Warns of “Consequences,” Pompeo Likens Leaders to “Mafia”
Kings Bay Plowshares: Meet Two of the Seven Activists Who Secretly Entered a Nuclear Submarine Base
Advocates: Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law Constitutionally Enshrines Racism Against Palestinians
Friday, July 20, 2018
As Ethiopia & Eritrea Sign Deal to End 20 Years of War, Will Political Prisoners Be Released Next?
Migrant Children Detained in Shelters Being Drugged, Told Not to Hug, Forced to Bathe in Sinks
Salvadoran Mother Reunited with 3-Year-Old Son Says He Shows Signs of Trauma & Aggressive Behavior
Psychologists: Migrant Parents Reunited with Detained Children Must Brace for Trauma & Long Recovery
