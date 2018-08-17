Independent Global News
Aug 17, 2018
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin Offered to Post Bail for Me, Saying “Black People Will Be Free”
Aug 17, 2018
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin “Will Forever Animate Our Collective Sense of Desire for Change”
Aug 17, 2018
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, an Icon of the Civil Rights & Feminist Movements
Aug 16, 2018
“This Church Is a Criminal Enterprise”: Former Priest & Survivor Speak Out on PA Catholic Sex Abuse
Aug 16, 2018
Rashida Tlaib on Her Historic Campaign, Ending the War in Yemen & Fighting for the Working Class
Aug 10, 2018
Extended Interview with Members of the Media Enabled Musketeers on Disability Rights & Filmmaking
Aug 08, 2018
Freed After 40 Years, Debbie Africa Asks: When Will the Rest of the
MOVE
9 Members Get Parole?
Aug 07, 2018
Portland Protest Shows New Far-Right Trend: Multiethnic Groups with Fascist Heroes Like Pinochet
Fri, Aug 17, 2018
Fri, Aug 17, 2018
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, an Icon of the Civil Rights & Feminist Movements
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin Offered to Post Bail for Me, Saying “Black People Will Be Free”
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin “Will Forever Animate Our Collective Sense of Desire for Change”
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Catholic Church Cover-up: 300 Priests Sexually Abused 1,000 Children in Pennsylvania
“This Church Is a Criminal Enterprise”: Former Priest & Survivor Speak Out on PA Catholic Sex Abuse
“I’m Bringing My Bullhorn to Congress”: Rashida Tlaib Poised to Become First Muslim Congresswoman
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Full Show
Parents of Murdered Parkland Student Joaquin Oliver on Using Art to Demand End to Gun Violence
John Carlos Frey: Deported Parents Say Trump Administration Is Still Separating Families at Border
Military Cover-Up? 100s of Migrants Feared Dead in Mass Grave at AZ’s Barry Goldwater Bombing Range
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Full Show
Historic Ruling Against Monsanto Finds Company Acted with “Malice” Against Groundskeeper with Cancer
How Monsanto Plants Stories, Suppresses Science & Silences Dissent to Sell a Cancer-Linked Chemical
40 Yemeni Children Dead by U.S.-Made Bomb? Outrage Mounts Over U.S. Role in Airstrike on School Bus
AP Investigation: Behind the Scenes in Yemen, U.S.-Backed Saudi Coalition Is Working with al-Qaeda
$1 an Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
State of Virginia Confirms Immigrant Teenagers Were Strapped to Chairs With Bags Over Their Heads
3
Military Cover-Up? 100s of Migrants Feared Dead in Mass Grave at AZ’s Barry Goldwater Bombing Range
Historic Ruling Against Monsanto Finds Company Acted with “Malice” Against Groundskeeper with Cancer
