Tuesday,
August 21, 2018
Monday,
August 20, 2018
Friday,
August 17, 2018
Thursday,
August 16, 2018
Story
Aug 21, 2018
Sister Simone Campbell: Catholic Sex Abuse Stems from “Monarchy” & Exclusion of Women from Power
Story
Aug 21, 2018
National Prison Strike Begins: Prisoners in 17 States Demand End to “Slave Labor” Behind Bars
Story
Aug 21, 2018
From Attica to South Carolina: Heather Ann Thompson on the Roots of the Nationwide Prison Strike
Story
Aug 20, 2018
ICE
Arrests Husband Taking Pregnant Wife to Hospital to Give Birth, Forcing Her to Drive Alone
Web Exclusive
Aug 20, 2018
Friends Remember War Resisters League Activist & Socialist David McReynolds, Long Targeted by
FBI
Web Exclusive
Aug 16, 2018
Rashida Tlaib on Her Historic Campaign, Ending the War in Yemen & Fighting for the Working Class
Web Exclusive
Aug 10, 2018
Extended Interview with Members of the Media Enabled Musketeers on Disability Rights & Filmmaking
Web Exclusive
Aug 08, 2018
Freed After 40 Years, Debbie Africa Asks: When Will the Rest of the
MOVE
9 Members Get Parole?
Hot Topics
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
Immigration
Yemen
North Korea
Iran
Sexual Assault
Gaza
Puerto Rico
Nuclear Weapons
Tue, Aug 21, 2018
Tue, Aug 21, 2018
Sister Simone Campbell: Catholic Sex Abuse Stems from “Monarchy” & Exclusion of Women from Power
National Prison Strike Begins: Prisoners in 17 States Demand End to “Slave Labor” Behind Bars
From Attica to South Carolina: Heather Ann Thompson on the Roots of the Nationwide Prison Strike
Recent Shows
Monday, August 20, 2018
ICE
Arrests Husband Taking Pregnant Wife to Hospital to Give Birth, Forcing Her to Drive Alone
Horror at TX Detention Center:
ICE
Guards Separate Fathers & Sons After They Had Just Been Reunited
In Memoriam: David McReynolds, the Gay Socialist Pacifist Who Twice Ran for President, Dies at 88
Friday, August 17, 2018
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, an Icon of the Civil Rights & Feminist Movements
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin Offered to Post Bail for Me, Saying “Black People Will Be Free”
Angela Davis: Aretha Franklin “Will Forever Animate Our Collective Sense of Desire for Change”
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Catholic Church Cover-up: 300 Priests Sexually Abused 1,000 Children in Pennsylvania
“This Church Is a Criminal Enterprise”: Former Priest & Survivor Speak Out on PA Catholic Sex Abuse
“I’m Bringing My Bullhorn to Congress”: Rashida Tlaib Poised to Become First Muslim Congresswoman
