Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
August 9, 2018
Wednesday,
August 8, 2018
Tuesday,
August 7, 2018
Monday,
August 6, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Aug 09, 2018
Experts: If We Don’t Stop Climate Change, CA Fires “Will Seem Mild In Comparison to What’s Coming”
Story
Aug 09, 2018
$1 An Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
Story
Aug 09, 2018
73 Years After U.S. Dropped Atom Bomb on Nagasaki, Survivor Warns About Threat of Nuclear Warfare
Story
Aug 08, 2018
Meet Debbie Africa: First
MOVE
9 Member to Be Freed in 40 Years & Now Reunited with Her Son, Mike
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Aug 08, 2018
Freed After 40 Years, Debbie Africa Asks: When Will the Rest of the
MOVE
9 Members Get Parole?
Web Exclusive
Aug 07, 2018
Portland Protest Shows New Far-Right Trend: Multiethnic Groups with Fascist Heroes Like Pinochet
Web Exclusive
Aug 07, 2018
Activists Nationwide Aim to Disrupt
GEO
Group Today for Profiting Off Jailing & Separating Families
Web Exclusive
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
Mexico
Immigration
Yemen
North Korea
Iran
Sexual Assault
Puerto Rico
1968
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Aug 09, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Aug 09, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Experts: If We Don’t Stop Climate Change, CA Fires “Will Seem Mild In Comparison to What’s Coming”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
$1 An Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
73 Years After U.S. Dropped Atom Bomb on Nagasaki, Survivor Warns About Threat of Nuclear Warfare
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Do Historic Victories & Tight Races in Primaries Mean Dems Could Retake Senate & House in November?
Madison, Wisconsin “Shaken” by Shooting at Community Radio Station
WORT
-FM
Meet Debbie Africa: First
MOVE
9 Member to Be Freed in 40 Years & Now Reunited with Her Son, Mike
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Documenting Hate: New Doc Lays Bare the Violent White Supremacy that Exploded in Charlottesville
New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
Mother of Heather Heyer, Killed 1 Year Ago: Everyone Needs to Pick Up the Baton & Stand Against Hate
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, August 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Meet Ahed Tamimi, 17-Year-Old West Bank Activist Jailed for 8 Months for Slapping Israeli Soldier
Venezuelan Pres. Nicolás Maduro Targeted in 1st Assassination Attempt by Drone Against Head of State
“Earth Will Be Annihilated”: On 73rd Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing, a Warning Against Nuclear War
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
2
New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
3
Pennsylvania: Woman Arrested for Protesting a Pipeline on Her Property
4
Meet Ahed Tamimi, 17-Year-Old West Bank Activist Jailed for 8 Months for Slapping Israeli Soldier
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options