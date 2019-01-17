Independent Global News
Thu, Jan 17, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Strike! Barbara Ehrenreich Calls on TSA Workers to Walk Off Job in Protest of Government Shutdown
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Native American Communities Bear Brunt of Shutdown with Medicine Shortages & Suspended Food Programs
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Fox in Charge of the Henhouse: Activists Decry Trump’s EPA Pick, Coal Lobbyist Andrew Wheeler
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, January 14, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation