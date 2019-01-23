Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 23, 2019
Tuesday,
January 22, 2019
Monday,
January 21, 2019
Friday,
January 18, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 23, 2019
“This Was About the Survival of Public Education”: LA Teachers Claim Victory After Week-Long Strike
Story
Jan 23, 2019
A Blue State Teacher Rebellion: Denver Teachers Vote to Strike as L.A. Educators Win Big Victory
Story
Jan 18, 2019
A Coup in Progress? Venezuelan Foreign Minister Decries U.S. & Brazil-Backed Effort to Oust Maduro
Story
Jan 23, 2019
Laverne Cox: Trump’s Military Ban Is Part of Larger, Years-Long Attack on Transgender People
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2019
Prison Abolitionist Mariame Kaba on Cyntoia Brown, the First Step Act and
NYC
Building 4 New Jails
Web Exclusive
Jan 08, 2019
First Nations Pipeline Protest: 14 Land Protectors Arrested as Canadian Police Raid Indigenous Camp
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2019
#MuteRKelly: Survivors, Family Members Seek Justice for Black Girls Preyed on by R&B Star
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2019
Perversion of Justice: The Shocking Story of a Serial Sex Abuser & Trump’s Sec. of Labor, Who Helped Him
Browse Web Exclusives
Wed, Jan 23, 2019
Wed, Jan 23, 2019
“This Was About the Survival of Public Education”: LA Teachers Claim Victory After Week-Long Strike
A Blue State Teacher Rebellion: Denver Teachers Vote to Strike as L.A. Educators Win Big Victory
ACLU
: Trump’s Anti-Trans Ban Has No Military Justification, Is Driven by Animus & Discrimination
Laverne Cox: Trump’s Military Ban Is Part of Larger, Years-Long Attack on Transgender People
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
“I Was Absolutely Afraid”: Indigenous Elder on “Mob Mentality” of
MAGA
Hat-Wearing Students in D.C.
Chase Iron Eyes: Trump’s Mocking of Native Americans Gives License to Others to Denigrate My People
“The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee”: David Treuer on Retelling Native American History
Monday, January 21, 2019
MLK
Day Special: Rediscovered 1964 King Speech on Civil Rights, Segregation & Apartheid South Africa
Friday, January 18, 2019
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Troops Are a “Sitting Target” in Syria; It’s Time to Bring Them Home
A Coup in Progress? Venezuelan Foreign Minister Decries U.S. & Brazil-Backed Effort to Oust Maduro
Most popular
1
Sgt. James Brown, 26, Survived Two Tours in Iraq Only to Die Begging for His Life in Texas Jail
2
“I Was Absolutely Afraid”: Indigenous Elder on “Mob Mentality” of
MAGA
Hat-Wearing Students in D.C.
3
Strike! Barbara Ehrenreich Calls on
TSA
Workers to Walk Off Job in Protest of Government Shutdown
4
Judge Convicts “No More Deaths” Volunteers After They Left Water for Migrants
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
