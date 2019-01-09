Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 9, 2019
Tuesday,
January 8, 2019
Monday,
January 7, 2019
Friday,
January 4, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Jan 09, 2019
“A Racist, Xenophobic Attack”: Immigrant Rights Activist Decries Trump Remarks About Southern Border
Story
Jan 09, 2019
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump’s Border Wall Address, Debunking President’s Lies About Immigration
Story
Jan 09, 2019
Longtime Reporter Leaves
NBC
Saying Media Is “Trump Circus” That Encourages Perpetual War
Story
Jan 09, 2019
William Arkin on Homeland Security’s Creeping Fascism and Why the
CIA
&
FBI
Won’t Save Us from Trump
Web Exclusive
Jan 08, 2019
First Nations Pipeline Protest: 14 Land Protectors Arrested as Canadian Police Raid Indigenous Camp
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2019
#MuteRKelly: Survivors, Family Members Seek Justice for Black Girls Preyed on by R&B Star
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2019
Perversion of Justice: The Shocking Story of a Serial Sex Abuser & Trump’s Sec. of Labor, Who Helped Him
Web Exclusive
Jan 02, 2019
Netflix Pulls Episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Show for Criticizing Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Killing
Wed, Jan 09, 2019
“A Racist, Xenophobic Attack”: Immigrant Rights Activist Decries Trump Remarks About Southern Border
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump’s Border Wall Address, Debunking President’s Lies About Immigration
Longtime Reporter Leaves
NBC
Saying Media Is “Trump Circus” That Encourages Perpetual War
William Arkin on Homeland Security’s Creeping Fascism and Why the
CIA
&
FBI
Won’t Save Us from Trump
Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: I Won’t Apologize for My Comments About Trump—I Still Want to Impeach Him
Rashida Tlaib: The Senate’s Anti-
BDS
Bill Is an Unconstitutional Attack on Free Speech
“Crime + Punishment” Exposes Racial Quotas in the
NYPD
& Retaliation Against Officers Who Speak Out
Monday, January 07, 2019
Ari Berman: Dems Introduce Sweeping Voting Rights Bill to Combat Rampant Voter Suppression
Sunrise Movement: Pelosi’s Actions on Climate Fall Woefully & Inexcusably Short of What We Need
Surviving R. Kelly: New Doc Says Time’s Up for Singer Accused of Abusing Black Girls for Decades
Friday, January 04, 2019
As Most Diverse Congress in History Takes Office, Dems Push to End Shutdown Without Funding for Wall
Christmas in Tornillo: Activists, Lawmakers Demand Trump Shut Down Prison Camp for Migrant Children
How Trump’s Labor Secretary Cut a Deal for Multimillionaire & Serial Sexual Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
Former Death Row Prisoner Moreese Bickham Dies at 98: He Served 37 Years for Killing Klansmen Cops
White Cop Michael Slager Sentenced to 20 Years for Murdering Walter Scott
How Trump’s Labor Secretary Cut a Deal for Multimillionaire & Serial Sexual Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
