Independent Global News
Wed, Jan 09, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Racist, Xenophobic Attack”: Immigrant Rights Activist Decries Trump Remarks About Southern Border
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump’s Border Wall Address, Debunking President’s Lies About Immigration
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Longtime Reporter Leaves NBC Saying Media Is “Trump Circus” That Encourages Perpetual War
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
William Arkin on Homeland Security’s Creeping Fascism and Why the CIA & FBI Won’t Save Us from Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, January 07, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, January 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation