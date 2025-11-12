Israeli forces killed three people in Gaza over the past 24 hours, despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The United Nations accused Israel of denying essential aid from entering Gaza, including 1.6 million syringes to vaccinate children and nearly one million bottles of baby formula. UNICEF said that Israel’s actions were preventing efforts to immunize more than 40,000 children under three who missed routine vaccines against polio, measles and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Palestinians across the Gaza strip are forced to use flashlights and private generators due to the lack of electricity. Israeli attacks have destroyed 80% of Gaza’s electricity distribution networks. This is Hanan Al-Joujou, a displaced Palestinian mother of three in Nuseirat.