Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
October 11, 2019
Thursday,
October 10, 2019
Wednesday,
October 9, 2019
Tuesday,
October 8, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 11, 2019
The Stanford Sexual Assault Case Made Her “Emily Doe.” In New Memoir, Chanel Miller Tells Her Story
Web Exclusive
Oct 11, 2019
“To Girls Everywhere, I Am With You”: Chanel Miller Reads from Her Victim Impact Statement
Story
Oct 10, 2019
After Trump Abandoned Kurds, Turkish Invasion Raises Fear of Kurdish Genocide &
ISIS
Resurgence
Web Exclusive
Oct 10, 2019
Extinction Rebellion Shuts Down Times Square as Climate Activists Superglue Themselves to a Boat
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Oct 11, 2019
“To Girls Everywhere, I Am With You”: Chanel Miller Reads from Her Victim Impact Statement
Web Exclusive
Oct 10, 2019
Extinction Rebellion Shuts Down Times Square as Climate Activists Superglue Themselves to a Boat
Web Exclusive
Sep 30, 2019
Filmmaker Charles Ferguson on Richard Nixon, Watergate & Impeachment
Web Exclusive
Sep 27, 2019
Journalist Sharon Lerner: “How the Plastics Industry Is Fighting to Keep Polluting the World”
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
Whistleblowers
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
Hurricane Dorian
Kashmir
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Oct 11, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Oct 11, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Stanford Sexual Assault Case Made Her “Emily Doe.” In New Memoir, Chanel Miller Tells Her Story
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
After Trump Abandoned Kurds, Turkish Invasion Raises Fear of Kurdish Genocide &
ISIS
Resurgence
Turkey Moves to Crush Rojava, the Kurds’ Radical Experiment Based on Democracy, Feminism & Ecology
Justice for Kaysera: Native Teen’s Mysterious Death Highlights Epidemic of Murdered Indigenous Women
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Indigenous-Led Anti-Austerity Protests Shut Down Quito Forcing Ecuadorian Government to Move Capital
Julián Castro Slams Trump’s “Deranged” Immigration Policies After Escorting Asylum Seekers to Border
Julián Castro Backs Impeachment Effort & Condemns Trump’s “Betrayal” of Kurds in Northern Syria
Divided Supreme Court Hears Landmark
LGBTQ
Workplace Discrimination Case
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
This Is Not a Drill: 700+ Arrested as Extinction Rebellion Fights Climate Crisis with Direct Action
Striking
UAW
Member: We’ll Strike “As Long as It Takes” to Demand Fair Salaries and Benefits
Will Chicago Teachers Be Next to Strike? Union Head Speaks Out as Walkout Date Approaches
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
2
“A Shakespearean Act of Betrayal”: Trump Agrees to Let Turkey Invade Kurdish-Controlled Syrian Area
3
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
4
This Is Not a Drill: 700+ Arrested as Extinction Rebellion Fights Climate Crisis with Direct Action
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options