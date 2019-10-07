Independent Global News
Story
Oct 07, 2019
“We Have to Mass Mobilize”: Laverne Cox & Chase Strangio Sound the Alarm on Major
LGBTQ
SCOTUS
Cases
Story
Oct 07, 2019
“A Backlash Against Our Existence”: Laverne Cox Speaks Out on Violence Against Trans Women of Color
Story
Oct 07, 2019
“A Shakespearean Act of Betrayal”: Trump Agrees to Let Turkey Invade Kurdish-Controlled Syrian Area
Story
Oct 04, 2019
From Trump to Nixon: “Watergate” Film Explains “How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President”
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Sep 30, 2019
Filmmaker Charles Ferguson on Richard Nixon, Watergate & Impeachment
Web Exclusive
Sep 27, 2019
Journalist Sharon Lerner: “How the Plastics Industry Is Fighting to Keep Polluting the World”
Web Exclusive
Sep 27, 2019
Billy Bragg Performs & Talks About Brexit, Boris Johnson & “The Three Dimensions of Freedom”
Web Exclusive
Sep 25, 2019
Aminatou Haidar, the “Gandhi of Western Sahara,” Wins Right Livelihood Award
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Most popular
1
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
2
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
3
To Impeach or Not to Impeach? Chris Hedges & John Bonifaz Debate What Congress Should Do Next
4
Botham Jean Family’s Lawyer Hails White Cop’s Murder Conviction as “Precedent-Setting Case”
