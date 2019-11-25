Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
November 26, 2019
Monday,
November 25, 2019
Friday,
November 22, 2019
Thursday,
November 21, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 26, 2019
“An Attack on the Human Rights Movement”: Israel Deports Human Rights Watch Monitor
Story
Nov 26, 2019
Iraqi Scholar Sinan Antoon: Anti-Government Protests Have Led to “Reclaiming of Iraqi Identity”
Story
Nov 26, 2019
“Her Gallantry Remains”: Oprah Winfrey Remembers Acclaimed Writer Toni Morrison
Story
Nov 25, 2019
Police Raid Egypt’s Last Independent News Outlet Mada Masr Amid “Increasingly Hostile” Media Climate
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 25, 2019
Daniel Ellsberg on Pardoning War Criminals, Impeachment, Whistleblowing, Julian Assange & More
Web Exclusive
Nov 22, 2019
Tariq Ali on the U.K. Election, Brexit & How the Tories Were “Taken Over by the Extreme Right Wing”
Web Exclusive
Nov 15, 2019
New Report: How International Sanctions on North Korea Harm Women & Prevent Humanitarian Aid
Web Exclusive
Nov 15, 2019
How Investigative Journalism Sparked a Revolution in Puerto Rico & Brought Down Gov. Rosselló
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
Bolivia
Chile
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Whistleblowers
Syria
Gun Control
Hong Kong
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Mon, Nov 25, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Nov 25, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Police Raid Egypt’s Last Independent News Outlet Mada Masr Amid “Increasingly Hostile” Media Climate
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Pope Francis Calls Nuclear Weapons Immoral as Catholic Activists Face Jail For U.S. Nuke Base Action
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The President is a Domestic Enemy of the Constitution: Ellsberg Slams Trump For Pardoning War Crimes
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“An Attack on the Human Rights Movement”: Israel Deports Human Rights Watch Monitor
Iraqi Scholar Sinan Antoon: Anti-Government Protests Have Led to “Reclaiming of Iraqi Identity”
“Her Gallantry Remains”: Oprah Winfrey Remembers Acclaimed Writer Toni Morrison
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, November 25, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Police Raid Egypt’s Last Independent News Outlet Mada Masr Amid “Increasingly Hostile” Media Climate
Pope Francis Calls Nuclear Weapons Immoral as Catholic Activists Face Jail For U.S. Nuke Base Action
The President is a Domestic Enemy of the Constitution: Ellsberg Slams Trump For Pardoning War Crimes
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, November 22, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Hundreds of Thousands Join National Strike in Colombia in Rebuke to Right-Wing President Iván Duque
U.N. Rapporteur: Julian Assange Has Faced Psychological Torture; He Should Not Be Extradited to U.S.
“In Defense of Julian Assange”: Why WikiLeaks Founder’s Case Threatens Press Freedom
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Report: Mike Pompeo Planning to Resign as Secretary of State
2
Wisconsin Governor Signs Bill Criminalizing Pipeline Protesters
3
Indigenous Activist Zip-Tied & Locked in Dog Kennel for 6 Hours for Protesting Dakota Access Pipeline
4
Chilean Photojournalist Albertina Martínez Burgos Killed in Santiago
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options