Wednesday,
February 13, 2019
Tuesday,
February 12, 2019
Monday,
February 11, 2019
Friday,
February 8, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Feb 13, 2019
Venezuela Accuses U.S. of Secretly Shipping Arms After Weapons Found on Plane with Possible
CIA
Ties
Story
Feb 13, 2019
Atlanta School Cheating Scandal: The Untold Story of Corporate Greed & Criminalization of Teachers
Story
Feb 12, 2019
Denver Teachers Strike over Bonus-Based Pay System, Demanding Reliable Salary Plan & Better Wages
Story
Feb 12, 2019
Wright State Faculty Ends One of the Longest Strikes at a Public University in U.S. History
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2019
Crisis at Frigid, Dark
NYC
Prison: “A Choice Was Made Not to Treat People Like Human Beings”
Web Exclusive
Jan 25, 2019
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Reaffirms Award for Angela Davis
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Edward Snowden’s Lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck on the Global Fight for Human Rights
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Voices from the
NYC
Women’s Unity Rally: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gloria Steinem & More
Hot Topics
Venezuela
Sundance Film Festival
Immigration
Government Shutdown
Congress
Sexual Assault
Impeachment
Climate Change
Syria
Afghanistan
Mon, Feb 11, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Feb 11, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald: As Bezos Protests Invasion of His Privacy, Amazon Builds Global Surveillance State
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar: Criticizing Israeli Lobby &
AIPAC
Is Not Anti-Semitic
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Is Just the Beginning”: Greenwald on Rising State Violence & Homophobia in Bolsonaro’s Brazil
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Greenwald: How Can Democrats Support Trump’s Push for Regime Change to Seize Venezuela’s Oil?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Venezuela Accuses U.S. of Secretly Shipping Arms After Weapons Found on Plane with Possible
CIA
Ties
Atlanta School Cheating Scandal: The Untold Story of Corporate Greed & Criminalization of Teachers
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Denver Teachers Strike over Bonus-Based Pay System, Demanding Reliable Salary Plan & Better Wages
Wright State Faculty Ends One of the Longest Strikes at a Public University in U.S. History
The End of Ice: Dahr Jamail on Climate Disruption from the Melting Himalayas to Insect Extinction
Monday, February 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Glenn Greenwald: As Bezos Protests Invasion of His Privacy, Amazon Builds Global Surveillance State
Glenn Greenwald Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar: Criticizing Israeli Lobby &
AIPAC
Is Not Anti-Semitic
“This Is Just the Beginning”: Greenwald on Rising State Violence & Homophobia in Bolsonaro’s Brazil
Greenwald: How Can Democrats Support Trump’s Push for Regime Change to Seize Venezuela’s Oil?
Most popular
1
Sgt. James Brown, 26, Survived Two Tours in Iraq Only to Die Begging for His Life in Texas Jail
2
Meet Victorina Morales, an Undocumented Immigrant Who Spent Five Years as Trump’s Housekeeper
3
Report: U.S.-Based Plane Caught Bringing Arms into Venezuela
4
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
