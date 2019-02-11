Independent Global News
Mon, Feb 11, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald: As Bezos Protests Invasion of His Privacy, Amazon Builds Global Surveillance State
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar: Criticizing Israeli Lobby & AIPAC Is Not Anti-Semitic
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Is Just the Beginning”: Greenwald on Rising State Violence & Homophobia in Bolsonaro’s Brazil
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Greenwald: How Can Democrats Support Trump’s Push for Regime Change to Seize Venezuela’s Oil?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, February 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation