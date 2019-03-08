Independent Global News
Fri, Mar 08, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ilhan Omar in Her Own Words: I Know What Hate Feels Like
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
It’s Time to Tell the Truth: Israeli Journalist Gideon Levy Supports Ilhan Omar’s Critique of Israel
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Debate over Ilhan Omar Highlights New Willingness in U.S. to Question Power of Pro-Israeli Lobby
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lost Children Archive: Valeria Luiselli’s New Novel Bears Witness to the U.S. Immigration Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, March 07, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation