Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Monday,
April 8, 2019
Friday,
April 5, 2019
Thursday,
April 4, 2019
Wednesday,
April 3, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 08, 2019
A New Nuclear Arms Race: As
NATO
Marks 70th Anniversary, Threat of Nuclear Confrontation Grows
Story
Apr 08, 2019
Kings Bay Plowshares: Peace Activists Face 25 Years for Action at U.S. Nuclear Submarine Base
Story
Apr 05, 2019
Meet the Family Suing Boeing in First U.S. Wrongful Death Suit Since Ethiopia Crash Kills 157
Story
Apr 05, 2019
“Corporate Homicide”: Ralph Nader Demands Boeing Recall Jets After Ethiopia Crash Kills His Niece
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 05, 2019
Joe Cirincione: Trump Says
NATO
Nations Aren’t Paying Fair Share of Military Spending. That’s Not True.
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2019
Freed Prisoner Albert Woodfox on Transformation & Hope After Four Decades in Solitary Confinement
Web Exclusive
Mar 28, 2019
Investigating Bias: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do
Web Exclusive
Mar 26, 2019
Psychiatry Prof. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber on the Questions to Ask to Help Screen for Suicide Risk
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
New Zealand
Airline Safety
White Supremacy
Venezuela
Climate Change
2020 Election
North Korea
Immigration
Congress
Sexual Assault
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Mon, Apr 08, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Apr 08, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A New Nuclear Arms Race: As
NATO
Marks 70th Anniversary, Threat of Nuclear Confrontation Grows
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Kings Bay Plowshares: Peace Activists Face 25 Years for Action at U.S. Nuclear Submarine Base
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Friday, April 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Meet the Family Suing Boeing in First U.S. Wrongful Death Suit Since Ethiopia Crash Kills 157
“Corporate Homicide”: Ralph Nader Demands Boeing Recall Jets After Ethiopia Crash Kills His Niece
How Trump’s Call for More Military Spending by
NATO
Countries Benefits U.S. Weapons Manufacturers
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, April 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“A Great Moment for Democracy”: Erdogan’s AK Party Suffers Major Defeat in Local Turkish Elections
After Algerian President Resigns, Demonstrators Demand Government Overhaul & Vow to Keep Protesting
The Invisible People: France’s Yellow Vest Revolt Against Macron & Elites Reaches 20 Weeks
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Rep. Ro Khanna on WH Security Clearances, Ending Support for the Saudi War in Yemen, and Venezuela
Chicago Makes Herstory: First African-American Woman and Gay Chicago Mayor Wins in Landslide
AMLO
: How Mexico’s New Leftist President Has Navigated Corruption, Inequality and Trump
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Video Confirms CA Police Shot and Killed Rapper While Asleep in His Car
2
AMLO
: How Mexico’s New Leftist President Has Navigated Corruption, Inequality and Trump
3
Meet the Family Suing Boeing in First U.S. Wrongful Death Suit Since Ethiopia Crash Kills 157
4
“Corporate Homicide”: Ralph Nader Demands Boeing Recall Jets After Ethiopia Crash Kills His Niece
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options