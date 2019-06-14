Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
June 14, 2019
Thursday,
June 13, 2019
Wednesday,
June 12, 2019
Tuesday,
June 11, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jun 14, 2019
Vijay Prashad: U.S. Rushes to Blame Iran for Tanker Attacks as Much of World Pushes for Diplomacy
Story
Jun 14, 2019
Ola Bini Was Friends with Julian Assange. He Has Spent Two Months in Jail Without Charge in Ecuador
Story
Jun 14, 2019
“Advocate”: Israeli Attorney Lea Tsemel Reflects on Defending Palestinians Who Resist Occupation
Story
Jun 13, 2019
No More Deaths: Mistrial Declared After Jury Refuses to Convict Scott Warren for Aiding Migrants
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jun 14, 2019
Defending the Palestinian Resistance Movement: New Film Chronicles Life of Pioneering Israeli Lawyer
Web Exclusive
Jun 14, 2019
National Security Laws Are Being Used as Excuse to Clamp Down on Press Across the Globe
Web Exclusive
Jun 07, 2019
Animal Rights Activists: Cops Punish Protesters While Letting Corporations Off for Animal Torture
Web Exclusive
May 31, 2019
These Women Provided Illegal Abortions Before Roe v. Wade. Will Activists Have to Go Underground Again?
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Iran
Brazil
Immigration
Abortion
Freedom of the Press
Climate Change
2020 Election
Julian Assange
Sudan
Israel & Palestine
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Jun 14, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Jun 14, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Vijay Prashad: U.S. Rushes to Blame Iran for Tanker Attacks as Much of World Pushes for Diplomacy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ola Bini Was Friends with Julian Assange. He Has Spent Two Months in Jail Without Charge in Ecuador
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Advocate”: Israeli Attorney Lea Tsemel Reflects on Defending Palestinians Who Resist Occupation
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Despite Police Crackdown, Historic Hong Kong Protests Against New Extradition Law Continue
No More Deaths: Mistrial Declared After Jury Refuses to Convict Scott Warren for Aiding Migrants
Justice for Layleen Polanco: Community Demands Answers After Trans Black Latinx Woman Died at Rikers
“Pose” Star Indya Moore Demands Justice for Killed Trans Women: “We Are All Worthy of Safety”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Facing Affordable Housing Crisis & Record Homelessness, New York Passes Landmark Rent Protection Law
Secret Files Show How Brazil’s Elites Jailed Former President Lula and Cleared the Way for Bolsonaro
Overcrowding, Rotten Food & Nooses:
DHS
Watchdog Confirms Horrific Conditions at Immigrant Jails
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“We Are Facing an Existential Crisis”: Gov. Inslee Slams
DNC
for Refusing to Hold Climate Debate
Gov. Jay Inslee on Climate Refugees, Tax Breaks for Boeing & Why He Feels Trump Is a Racist
Press Freedom Under Attack: Australian Police Raid Network for Exposing War Crimes in Afghanistan
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
“They Are Not the Central Park 5”: Ava DuVernay’s Series Restores Humanity of Wrongly Convicted Boys
2
Trump Administration Plans to Reclassify High-Level Radioactive Waste as Low-Risk
3
Overcrowding, Rotten Food & Nooses:
DHS
Watchdog Confirms Horrific Conditions at Immigrant Jails
4
Secret Files Show How Brazil’s Elites Jailed Former President Lula and Cleared the Way for Bolsonaro
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options