Wednesday,
June 26, 2019
Tuesday,
June 25, 2019
Monday,
June 24, 2019
Friday,
June 21, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Jun 26, 2019
Trump Admin Moves 100 Migrant Kids Back to “Child Jail” Despite Concern over Inhumane Conditions
Story
Jun 26, 2019
DHS
Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Obama-Era Immigration Jails Condemns Conditions on Border
Story
Jun 26, 2019
AOC
Joins Other Progressives to Vote Against Dems on Funding Bill for
DHS
, Call for Abolition of
ICE
Story
Jun 26, 2019
Survivor of
WWII
Internment Camp Speaks Out: Japanese Americans Know the Trauma of Child Detention
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2019
Jonathan Kozol on “When Joe Biden Collaborated with Segregationists”
Web Exclusive
Jun 24, 2019
Targeted for Being a Friend of Julian Assange? Ola Bini Released After Two Months in Ecuadorian Jail
Web Exclusive
Jun 18, 2019
Former New York Times General Counsel James Goodale on “Fighting for the Press” from Nixon to Trump
Web Exclusive
Jun 14, 2019
Defending the Palestinian Resistance Movement: New Film Chronicles Life of Pioneering Israeli Lawyer
Wed, Jun 26, 2019
Wed, Jun 26, 2019
Juan González: There Are Refugees in Desperate Need of Help in Airports Across the United States
Trump Admin Moves 100 Migrant Kids Back to “Child Jail” Despite Concern over Inhumane Conditions
AOC
Joins Other Progressives to Vote Against Dems on Funding Bill for
DHS
, Call for Abolition of
ICE
DHS
Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Obama-Era Immigration Jails Condemns Conditions on Border
Survivor of
WWII
Internment Camp Speaks Out: Japanese Americans Know the Trauma of Child Detention
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
As Trump Imposes New Sanctions, Iran Says U.S. Has “Permanently Closed Path to Diplomacy”
Jonathan Kozol: Joe Biden Didn’t Just Praise Segregationists. He Also Spent Years Fighting Busing
Oregon Republicans Backed by Right-Wing Militias Flee State to Stall Vote on Historic Climate Bill
Monday, June 24, 2019
“Somebody Is Going to Die”: Lawyer Describes Chaos, Illness & Danger at Migrant Child Jail in Texas
Japanese-American Internment Survivors Protest Plan to Jail Migrant Kids at
WWII
Prison Camp
Ola Bini, Privacy Activist and Julian Assange Friend, Speaks Out After Release from Ecuadorian Jail
Friday, June 21, 2019
Trump Pulls Back from Iran Attack as Bolton & Pompeo Continue to Push for War
Thelma Aldana, Barred from Guatemala Presidential Election, Says Country Is “Captured” by Corruption
Her Mother Was Killed by U.S.-Backed Security Forces. Now Lucrecia Mack Is in Guatemala’s Congress
Show Archive
1
The Secret History of How Cuba Helped End Apartheid in South Africa
2
The Kochs & the Nazis: Book Reveals Billionaires’ Father Built Key Oil Refinery for the Third Reich
3
“I Thought We Were Going to Be Executed”: Police Held Family at Gunpoint After 4-Year-Old Took Doll
4
“Somebody Is Going to Die”: Lawyer Describes Chaos, Illness & Danger at Migrant Child Jail in Texas
